Trust Lisa Haydon To Turn A Mirrored Blazer And Tulle Skirt Into Tropical Beachwear

When designer Arpita Mehta launched her latest beachwear collection Duality, it was no surprise that she chose Lisa Haydon as her muse. The actress, with her bold but beautiful approach to fashion, can make any outfit any outfit appear effortlessly glamorous.

Lisa Haydon displayed fearless poise in a black hand-embroidered paisley jacket. Exquisite mirrorwork and embroidery added an extra dose of edge to the structured fit. Tassels contributed a feisty touch while the deep and plunging neckline served a hint of sensual elegance, pulled off by Lisa with absolute confidence. For the bottom wear, the actress slipped into a sheer godet skirt in the matching jet black shade. Polka dots on the flowing and layered floor-grazing trail offered pizzazz on another level.

For another gush-worthy shoot, Lisa Haydon weaved sensuality with simplicity in a bone-white cape top. Semi-sheer, net elements delivered a daring twist while the delicate hand embroidery had us going gaga. If that wasn't enough, the billowy bodice featured intricate 3D mirror flower prints all over. Arpita Mehta adhered to monochrome aesthetics as she made Lisa wear a hand-embroidered, semi-transparent skirt. Those shimmery star designs were indeed the X-factor. Underneath, Lisa leaned on a lace bikini, completing her beach-ready avatar.

Next, Lisa picked out a lace-embroidered ivory kaftan that had texture and depth written all over it. 3D applique flowers and dramatic fringes along the borders stood as a testament to Arpita Mehta's eye for detail. TBH, the fluid silhouette was straight out of a fairytale dream.

On another page of her photoshoot diaries, Lisa Haydon caught our attention in an exquisite hand-embroidered bralette and a sheer mermaid skirt. A statement cape was wrapped over her shoulders regally. Lisa exuded quiet elegance in the three-piece ensemble, adorned with mirror and threadwork accents.

For the final look, Lisa celebrated modern femininity in an embellished ivory top dotted with mirrorwork. pearls and tassels. An identically crafted sheer pencil skirt locked her tropical-coded avatar.

