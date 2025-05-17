Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drapes A Beige Chiffon <i>Saree</i> With Bursts Of Printed Red Blooms

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made sure to ace her saree-torial vibes as she dressed up in a beige hued chiffon saree with the perfect bursts of red blooms. The nine-yards-wonder was a handpicked piece from the shelves of the designer, Arpita Mehta who is famous to dress the who's who of the celebrity universe in her stunning sarees.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Vision In An All-White Embroidered Kurta Set

Samantha looked ready to take on the summer in a desi girl avatar draped in a beautiful beige saree that was woven from a signature chiffon fabric. The Arpita Mehta ensemble with an all-over floral print featured a dainty rose-gold thread embroidery and mirrorwork laden border that added a touch of shimmer and shine to her look.

Samantha matched the elegant drape with a statement ornamental blouse that featured the same gold thread embroidery and mirror details in a jaal look that the saree's border boasted. The half sleeve blouse had a plunging sweetheart neckline and was tailored out of block coloured maroon fabric that offered the right contrast to the saree.

Samantha accessorised the look with a fair of gold kundan chanbalis that added a further element of razzle-dazzle to her ethnic avatar.

The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress's tresses were styled into a salon style blow out with waterfall waves. Glam wise, she kept things simple in a beaming nude glam look with feathered brows, a pink shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes. A wash of radiant pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a barely-there petal hued lip colour and a bindi to add the perfect ethnic finishing touch.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's saree-not sorry avatar gets a sartorial green signal.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Airport Ready In An Oversized Khaki Tee And Beige Trousers