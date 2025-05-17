Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drapes A Beige Chiffon <i>Saree</i> With Bursts Of Printed Red Blooms

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drapes A Beige Chiffon Saree With Bursts Of Printed Red Blooms

Samantha Ruth Prabhu drapes an Arpita Mehta saree tailor-made for an ethic summer

Samantha aces a saree-not-sorry look in a beige floral printed Arpita Mehta saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made sure to ace her saree-torial vibes as she dressed up in a beige hued chiffon saree with the perfect bursts of red blooms. The nine-yards-wonder was a handpicked piece from the shelves of the designer, Arpita Mehta who is famous to dress the who's who of the celebrity universe in her stunning sarees.

Samantha looked ready to take on the summer in a desi girl avatar draped in a beautiful beige saree that was woven from a signature chiffon fabric. The Arpita Mehta ensemble with an all-over floral print featured a dainty rose-gold thread embroidery and mirrorwork laden border that added a touch of shimmer and shine to her look.

Samantha matched the elegant drape with a statement ornamental blouse that featured the same gold thread embroidery and mirror details in a jaal look that the saree's border boasted. The half sleeve blouse had a plunging sweetheart neckline and was tailored out of block coloured maroon fabric that offered the right contrast to the saree.

Samantha accessorised the look with a fair of gold kundan chanbalis that added a further element of razzle-dazzle to her ethnic avatar.

The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress's tresses were styled into a salon style blow out with waterfall waves. Glam wise, she kept things simple in a beaming nude glam look with feathered brows, a pink shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes. A wash of radiant pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a barely-there petal hued lip colour and a bindi to add the perfect ethnic finishing touch.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's saree-not sorry avatar gets a sartorial green signal.

