Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Vision In An All-White Embroidered <i>Kurta</i> Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is serving looks and how. The star, who is all geared up for her upcoming movie, Subham, is leaving no chance to impress the fashion police with her promotional looks.

Recently, the star shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, looking beautiful as ever in an all-white look. In the pictures, we can see Samantha posing with her dog in an all-white kurta set. For the look, Samantha opted for a loose white kurta featuring floral embroidery all over it. The sheer and crochet detailing over the sleeves added charm to the look.

The star paired her look with matching white pants and a dupatta. Letting the outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and a pair of diamond earrings. For her makeup, Samantha kept it subtle and natural with a seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush, brown eyelids, mascara on the lashes, neatly done brows, and pink lips. The star styled her look by letting her hair fall open, cascading down her shoulders.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu always keeps her style game on point, and we love it.