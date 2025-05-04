Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Airport Ready In An Oversized Khaki Tee And Beige Trousers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu make the internet goers' hearts stop for a second as she stepped out of her car at the Mumbai airport sporting a super casual and comfy look. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress looked like a million bucks in this airport look that screamed less-is-more style from a mile away.

Also Read: For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sometimes "It's Fine To Just Sit And Stare"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made the paparazzi's cameras go 'click-click' and the peoples' heads turn as she dished out a super cool and wonderful flight ready look from her closet. The 38-year-old star was seen wearing an oversized khaki hued tee that featured the number 8 embroidered on it cutout of a beige shearling cloth. She teamed this with a pair of wide leg beige linen trousers that fitted her lower torso just right.

She accessorised her look by wearing an Hermes Birkin 35 handbag in a brown colour, a pair of black flat sandals, and dark sunglasses that lent her the ultimate comfy traveller look.

Samantha's layered tresses were styled into a side-parted air-dried look that framed her face just right. Makeup wise, she went for a minimal glam with nothing but her feathered brows and a nude lip gloss to add the finishing touches to her airport look of the day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's airport look was super casual and comfortable at the same time.

Also Read: Lessons On The Importance Of Journaling, Courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu