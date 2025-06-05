A Sneak-Peek Into Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Resort In Abu Dhabi Through Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Eyes

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Samantha Ruth Prabhu explored the scenic deserts and dunes near Liwa, Abu Dhabi. She shared photos on Instagram showcasing the Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Resort's unique architecture. The resort combines traditional Arabian design with modern luxury amenities for guests.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken the road not taken to explore the vast sand dunes, palm trees, traditional fortress style architecture and expansive deserts located on the outskirts of Liwa in Abu Dhabi. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress dropped a touristy photo dump on her Instagram that gave her fans and followers a sneak-peak into a universe that mimics the Disney's Aladdin like none other.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's visit turns the spotlight on one of Arabia's most sought-after desert resorts, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab. In her social media drop, Samantha was seen enjoying panoramic views of the vast dunes and deserts, enjoying me time while being perched on a table atop a balcony café. What's more, she even shared a drive-through video of the great outdoors including the forts, palms, foliage, traditional flooring hailing from the region. Old world mud construction, bamboo roofs and canopies made up exteriors of the property while it was fully equipped with modern interiors. All of this with Aladdin's Agrabah inspired locale was pure travel magic.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing the wanderlust magic of the Abu Dhabi resort through Samantha's eyes, then here is all you need to know about Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Resort.

As evident in Samantha's post, the Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Resort offers a rare blend of seclusion and indulgence and promises to be the oasis for someone who rarely takes a moment to pause, reflect, rest and connect with themselves while basking in the lap of luxury. Samantha also fully embraces the best of what Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Resort has to offer including its deeply restorative wellness rituals. These include everything from Arabian oud treatments to desert rose rituals and hammam sessions, the spa offers ancient healing in a peaceful desert setting. Her stay also opens doors to immersive desert experiences including sunset desert walks, dune bashing across golden sands, guided stargazing walks. The hallmark of each activity is that it invites a deeper connection with the landscape. Dining options at the Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Resort are equally enjoyable. The regional tasting menus at Al Falaj to elevated Bedouin fare at Amanie, every meal celebrates flavour, setting, and story. Basically, Samantha was in for delectable and devour worthy gourmet experiences, whether she was dining under the star or in a refined indoor dining space. All in all, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Resort is like a warm hug wrapped in luxury and hospitality like never before from the land of the Arabs.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu painted the perfect picture of a desert getaway straight out of Disney's Aladdin.

