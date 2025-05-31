Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Workout Routine Features 100 Kg Deadlift, Core Exercises And More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a special post to wish her fans a “happy weekend,” and it is all about wellness. The actress shared a carousel featuring pictures and videos highlighting her healthy lifestyle. Oh, and each frame comes with a sweet note.

In the opening slide, we see Samantha holding a card that reads “silence.” The side note says, “Nourish your soul like you do your body. Sometimes that means choosing silence.” The practice of silence reduces stress, improves focus and helps you connect with your inner self.

Up next is a video where we see Samantha Ruth Prabhu performing a deadlift. Can you guess the weight? 90 kg. Yes, you read that right.

“Every time I've moved beyond what felt safe or familiar, I've discovered something new about myself. It's not easy, but discomfort has a way of showing you just how much you're capable of. Today, it looked like lifting 90 kgs – something I never thought I could do, until I did,” read the text overlay.

Wait, it gets better. In the next clip, we see the actress trying her hands at 100 kgs – and she nails it.

“Strength builds quietly – until one day, you're lifting 100. Not bad for someone who once struggled with jar lids,” wrote the actress. More power to you, Samantha! Deadlifts are well known for building full-body strength, improving posture and boosting metabolism.

We also see a clip of the star doing a seated dumbbell shoulder press. In the note, she wrote, “Top 3 energy boosters for you? Mine: good sleep, umm... coffee, and of course NMN.” FYI: NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) is a compound that supports cellular health and energy production.

Seated dumbbell shoulder press strengthens shoulder muscles, improves stability and enhances upper body strength.

Then, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen stretching like a pro. She said, “Lately, I've been choosing the stretch over the shortcut. Because growth isn't about doing more—it's about doing what you believe in. Even if it's slower. Even if it's harder. That's where it feels real.”

The following slides show the actress performing some core exercises and playing pickleball.

While core exercises improve balance, posture and overall strength, playing pickleball is great for cardio, agility and coordination.

Samantha also highlights a magical potion featuring lemon, ginger, turmeric, cayenne pepper, olive oil, Himalayan pink salt and apple cider vinegar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu then shares a quote by Rumi: “As you start to walk on the way, the way appears." She adds, “Clarity doesn't come before action. It comes from action.”

The last frame shows Samantha's finger with a tally counter, a sleep-inducing oil resting on a couch and a mug of what looks like black coffee.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wellness journey is a gentle reminder that strength, clarity, and balance come from showing up for yourself – one mindful moment at a time.