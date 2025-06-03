9 Luxury Wellness Retreats Around The World From The Maldives To Thailand, For Your Mind And Body

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Luxury wellness resorts offer rejuvenating experiences in serene locations worldwide. Know more about Kuda Villingili in the Maldives, Blue Lagoon in Iceland and other incredible wellness resorts. These wellness resorts around the world will heal your mind, body and soul.

Whenever people feel burned out, they often seek a place where they can relax and unwind. And the perfect place to do exactly that is a wellness luxury resort that not only rejuvenates you within but helps you relax in the most pristine settings.

If you've been on the hunt for the best luxury wellness retreats around the world, here are 9 options that offer the best wellness treatments in the breathtaking locations.

1. Kuda Villingili, Maldives

Where: Viligilimathidhahuraa, Maldives

Situated in the picturesque Maldives, this resort offers the ultimate relaxing getaway. Its holistic offerings are designed to energise, restore, and inspire. The focus here is on helping guests to realign with themselves, nature, and community through intentional movement, mindful rituals, and the restorative power of water.

This Global Wellness Week (June 24-30), the resort will host an immersive wellness weekend led by Rajni Maker, one of India's leading aqua fitness and Pilates expert. From aqua kickboxing and sunrise Pilates to family beach workouts, you'll enjoy a truly unique experience of this resort.

Tariffs from* USD 1157 (Rs 99135.63 approx.)

2. The Blue Lagoon, Iceland

Where: Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

Nestled in a lava field on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, The Blue Lagoon offers a surreal wellness experience centered around its geothermal waters. Known for its mineral-rich, milky-blue waters rich in silicon and algae, the lagoon helps rejuvenate the skin and soothe the mind.

Guests can enjoy guided yoga, mindfulness practices, and nutrition consultations - all while enjoying views of the lava landscape. It also houses a luxury hotel and a Michelin-starred restaurant, which caters to complete the holistic experience.

Tariffs from* USD 891 (Rs 76289 approx.)

3. La Mamounia, Morocco

Where: Marrakech, Morocco

This Moroccan palace hotel combines traditional hammam rituals with luxurious wellness treatments. A serene oasis in the heart of bustling city of Marrakech, La Mamounia offers spa services that blend ancient healing tradition with modern techniques.

The hammam is a central part of the experience, featuring steam, exfoliation with black soap, and rhassoul clay treatments. Guests can also enjoy yoga in the gardens, swim in indoor or outdoor pools, or stroll through century-old olive and orange groves for all full sensory escape.

Tariffs from* Rs 43,375

4. Aro Hā Wellness Retreat, New Zealand

Where: Glenorchy, New Zealand

A wellness retreat focused on mind and body transformation, Aro Hā Wellness Retreat is a transformative wellness retreat set against the dramatic backdrop of Lake Wakatipu and the Southern Alps. This eco-luxury destination integrates yoga, sub-alpine hikes, plant-based cuisine, and mindfulness.

A typical day includes sunrise yoga, hiking, functional strength training, and spa therapies like contrast hydrotherapy and deep tissue massage. The retreat promotes sustainable living and helps guests reconnect with nature - and themselves.

Tariffs from* NZD 8,250 (Rs 4,23,597 approx.)

5. Ananda In The Himalayas, India

Where: Uttarakhand, India

Located on the former palace estate of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal, Ananda in the Himalayas is a premier wellness retreat combining Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, and Vedanta. This 100-acre estate offers personalised wellness programs focused on stress management, weight loss, and spiritual awakening.

This award-winning spa offers 80 therapies inspired by Indian and international traditions. Surrounded by nature and steeped in tradition, Ananda promises a deeply transformative journey.

Tariffs from* Rs 44,000

6. MAYRLIFE Resort Altaussee, Austria

Where: Altaussee, Austria

Known for its medically guided detox and regeneration programs based on the Modern Mayr Method, MAYRLIFE Resort Altaussee is situated on the shores of Lake Altaussee in Austria. Each stay begins with a diagnostic evaluation, followed by customised treatments like hydrotherapy, oxygen therapy, colon cleansing, and alkaline fasting.

Choose from rooms, suites, penthouses or park residences - each offering a deep physiological reset under medical supervision, all in elegant Alpine surroundings. This place is even loved by Katrina Kaif who visited the retreat this year.

Tariffs from* EUR 290(Rs 28270.22 approx.)

7. Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, Italy

Where: Pinzolo, Italy

Located in the heart of the Dolomites - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - Lefay Resort offers over 5,000 square meters of spa space, including pools, saunas, fitness zones, and treatment rooms. It combines classical Chinese medicine, energy therapies, and acupuncture in a luxurious alpine setting.

Perfect for both relaxation and revitalisation, this resort is a haven for those seeking harmony in nature.

Tariffs from* EUR 780 (Rs 76032.45 approx.)

8. Euphoria Retreat, Greece

Where: Mystras, Greece

Set in the pine-covered hills of the Peloponnese, Euphoria Retreat focuses on holistic well-being and personal transformation. Blending Hellenic philosophy of "healing through joy" with Chinese medicine, this retreat offers programs targeting detox, stress management, and metabolic health.

This award-winning Euphoria Retreat offers a deeply immersive experience aiming to foster emotional, spiritual and physical renewal in a stunning, serene environment.

Tariffs from* EUR 585 (Rs 57022.88 approx.)

9. Chiva-Som, Thailand

Where: Hua Hin, Thailand

One of the world's most renowned sanctuaries, Chiva-Som blends ancient Eastern healing with Western scientific approaches. This beachfront retreat offers personalised wellness journeys focusing on gut health, mental clarity, and physical fitness.

The activities at the retreat includes yoga, tai chi, qi gong, aqua aerobics and sound healing, complemented by organic, locally sourced cuisine. Guests can enjoy a transformative retreat where they can achieve a balance between their mind, body, and spirit.

Tariffs from* USD 738 (Rs 63206.93 approx)

(*Prices are subject to change)