7 Best Wellness Retreats In India To Heal Your Soul

In today's fast-paced world, where self-care is a luxury, prioritizing health has become more important than ever. If you also crave serenity wrapped in the warm blanket of luxury, you should visit a retreat that offers a program that helps you rejuvenate.

If pristine air, tranquil surroundings, and a range of therapeutic spa treatments are what you need to reset your health and reconnect with yourself, these 7 wellness retreats are for you.

1. Atmantan Wellness Resort, Pune

Where: Pune

Perched atop Sahyadri Hills near Mulshi Lake in Pune, Atmantan Wellness Resort is a luxurious sanctuary that blends holistic healing with modern comfort. Atmantan is a concoction of three words: "atma" and soul, "mana" meaning mind, and "tann" meaning body. Staying true to the name, this wellness retreat spans 42 acres and offers breathtaking views of the unique crystal hill and the pristine lake while helping you relax.

This retreat offers customized wellness programs, including weight management, detoxification, Ayurveda, physiotherapy, yoga, and meditation. Certified doctors, nutritionists, and fitness experts are available to address both physical and emotional issues. The resort also offers organic cuisine, which is tailored to individual health plans, ensuring that you are nourished from within.

Tariffs start from* Rs 98,000

2. Ananda Himalayas, Uttarakhand

Where: Uttarakhand

Nestled in Rishikesh, this premier luxury wellness retreat is known for its seamless integration of traditional Ayurvedic practices with yoga, meditation, and Vedanta, Ananda offers transformative experiences. This exotic resort resides in the former Palace Estate of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal and sprawls across 100 acres. Offering transformative experiences, this retreat provides comprehensive wellness programs, such as stress management, weight loss, and spiritual awakening. This is an award-winning spa that includes 80 therapies inspired by both Indian and international traditions. The serene setting, organic cuisine, and personalized approach to holistic health are a perfect place that can help you nurture your body, mind, and spirit.

Tariffs start from* Rs 44,000

3. SOUKYA Holistic Health Centre, Karnataka

Where: Karnataka

Founded by Dr Issac Mathai, SOUKYA is an international holistic health center located on the outskirts of the Garden City, Bangalore. This first-of-its-kind healing sanctuary spans 30 acres, integrating natural systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, homeopathy, naturopathy, and yoga. This resort offers tailored wellness plans focused on prevention, rejuvenation, and healing chronic conditions.

With a lush green campus, organic gardens, and water features, SOUKYA Holistic Health Centre offers a tranquil environment for healing. High-profile guests, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, have sought wellness at Soukya, attesting to its global reputation for excellence in holistic healing.

Tariffs start from* Rs 3,31,448

4. Six Senses Vana, Dehradun

Where: Dehradun, Uttarakhand

If you want to feel, think, and be better, Six Senses Vana is a contemporary ashram nestled in a forested estate near Dehradun. Integrating traditional systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Sowa-Rigpa (Tibetan medicine), and yoga, this retreat is a wellness pathway for stress relief, detox, sleep improvement, and mental clarity. Guests get a full-board accommodation with all meals provided and prepared with guided nutrition. The retreat can be a transformative escape for those seeking spiritual and physical recalibration in the lap of nature.

Tariffs start from* Rs 80,414

5. The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, Chandigarh

Where: Chandigarh

Situated in the Siswan Forest Range near Chandigarh, The Oberoi Sukhvilas is a royal wellness retreat offering world-class luxury and therapeutic healing. Against a backdrop of the 3,23,74,851 Square Metres of Siswan Forest Range and the foothills of the Himalayas, this retreat offers you an escape from the hustle and bustle of life. The crown jewel of the resort is its spa, which features Ayurveda, Eastern and Western therapies, hydrotherapy, and hammams. Surrounded by 8,000 acres of forest, the setting exudes tranquility and grandeur. The wellness experiences of the retreat include Oga sessions, guided meditation, forest bathing, and tailored meal plans. From de-stressing to indulgent rejuvenation, Sukhvilas can help you get some "me" time.

Tariffs start from* Rs 47,605

6. Ayurshala Immersion At Amanbagh

Where: Rajasthan

Located in the royal heartland of Rajasthan, Amanbagh's Ayurshala Centre is a hidden gem for those looking for authentic Ayurvedic healing in a palatial setting. From Panchakarma to herbal remedies, this retreat offers personalized wellness journeys specially designed by Ayurvedic physicians. Some of the daily practices include abhyanga (oil massage), shirodhara, yoga, and meditation. With the peaceful Aravalli Hills backdrop and Mughal-style architecture, this retreat creates an atmosphere of serenity and grandeur. The meals are locally sourced, sattvic, and tailored to individual doshas. So, it is perfect for travelers who wish to get Ayurvedic treatment in luxurious comfort.

Tariffs start from* Rs 71,187

7. Dharana Wellness Retreat, Maharashtra

Where: Maharashtra

An award-winning retreat, Dharana Wellness Retreat is located within the Shillim Estate in Maharashtra. It is a science-backed wellness destination that promotes sustainable living and preventive health. Rooted in the principles of Dharana, meaning concentration and awareness, the retreat focuses on boosting mental well-being, helping a person detox and prevent chronic illnesses. Treatment is personalised, which could include a combination of yoga, naturopathy, Ayurveda, and fitness plans. The eco-friendly villas are set amidst a setting of beautiful forests and mountains, amplifying the retreat's healing energy. This holistic haven for guests offers nutritional cuisine, mindfulness practices, and a state-of-the-art spa that promotes deep-rooted healing and conscious living.

Tariffs start from* Rs 34,646

*Prices are subject to change.