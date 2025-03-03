Samantha Ruth Prabhu In A Golden Tissue <i>Saree</i> Is A Picture Of Elegance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu definitely knows how to dish out a statement and her latest look is proof enough.

The actress has a penchant for delivering understated glam in beautiful drapes and her latest look was just another addition to her fabulously fashionable saree lookbook.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress was seen delivering a dose of glam in a beautiful drape. She picked a simple yet eye-catching golden tissue saree to make heads turn. The number came with delicately embroidered borders that added an extra edge to the look.

She paired the number with a sleeveless monochrome blouse that minimally elevated her attire. Samantha's simple silhouette got all its charm from the statement-making diamond necklace that perfectly added magic to her look. Her dewy glam with tinted lips and flushed cheeks were perfect to complete her style. To top it all, she opted for a sleek, neat bun that truly matched the elegant aesthetic.

