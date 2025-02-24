Samantha Ruth Prabhu Swears By This Morning Routine To Beat Self-Doubt And Negativity

It is completely normal to experience self-doubt and negativity. But Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a simple yet effective solution that she says "magically" fixes a lot of things. Her secret? A solid morning routine. On Sunday, Samantha hosted an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram. One of her followers asked, “What helps you overcome internal negative self talk/doubts/confusion if/when you face that?”

In response, Samantha shared a video of herself, reminding fans about a reel she had posted last year on her morning routine. Her routine includes soaking up the sun, writing in a gratitude journal, meditating and more.

The actress said, “When I posted a reel about my morning routine, I was not just making a reel. These practices that I follow like getting that sun in, writing a gratitude journal, meditating, giving thanks to god...a lot of this really cut out the clutter in my head. (It) cuts out all of the negativity. Everyone has fears and everyone has self-doubt. But, if you have a routine, a lot of it magically gets fixed. I am talking from experience.”

In case you missed it, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video on Instagram last April. In the clip, she spoke at length about her morning routine. The actress said, “I wake up at 5.30 and as soon as I wake up, I start journaling. I write a gratitude journal. I set myself up to have a good day… And then, just five minutes of sun soak. I do a breathing exercise. What I follow is the Wim Hof method. I really, really like that. Meditation, like 25 minutes of meditation. I have been doing Isha Kriya for a while now and it has been transforming.”

“I have recently, over the last couple of months, started tapping. So tapping is a process that helps you balance your energy and also helps relieve pain. So journaling, sun soak, Wim Hof, meditation, tapping, that is a lot; 5, but you can start with one or two and you will see great changes,” Samantha added.

If you are also struggling with negativity and self-doubt, take a cue from the star's morning routine and keep the positivity flowing.

