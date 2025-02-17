Samantha Ruth Prabhu Keeps It Chic In A Gradient Fringe Skirt Worth Rs 33,000

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to mesmerise us with her stylish Western pick, the star tops charts for being our favourite style icon. For an event, the star kept it subtle and minimal in a white ensemble. Sharing the pictures, Samantha quoted the lyrics from singer Selena Gomez's recently released song Scared of Loving You. She wrote, “If I lose my shit, promise not to laugh. If I throw a fit and get photographed, would you take my side? Would you hold my hand? If they sell a lie, don't let them send me back.”

Also Read: At Grammys 2025, Sabrina Carpenter Keeps It Short N Sweet In A Backless Blue Feathered Gown

In the pictures, we can see Samantha acing minimal fashion. The actress wore a white sleeveless top featuring a halter neck top that she paired with the Mila gradient fringe skirt from Moonray's spring/summer 25 collection, Grasslands, worth Rs 32,800. The skirt came with different hues of green alongside white. Styled by Ekta Singh, the star accessorised her look with minimal jewels and went with a pair of statement earrings, rings, and silver heels. For her makeup, the actor kept it subtle with a glam base, flushed cheeks, lots of highlighter and contour, soft smokey lids, wispy lashes, neatly done brows, and nude lips. She completed her look with wavy hair styled and all open, looking gorgeous as ever.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style book is all things comfy, and we are loving it.

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter Channels Madonna's Boldness And Marilyn Monroe's Hollywood Glam For Latest Magazine Cover