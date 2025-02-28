Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Only Going Big And Not Going Home With 110 Kg Barbell Hip Thrusts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her unwavering dedication to fitness is nothing new for her fans. In 2022, she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called myositis that causes muscle inflammation in the body. Since then, the actress has been vocal about her journey and shares insight into her diet, therapy techniques, and fitness regimes.

On Instagram stories, she shared a video from her workout session, which is all the motivation you need to hit the gym. In the video, Samantha showcased her strength by lifting 110 kg barbells during a hip thrust exercise. Her strength-training exercise targets the glutes and other muscles in the rear of the lower body. It also helps muscle building and can be performed with or without weights.

Dressed in a black two-piece look, the actress perfectly aces the workout challenge, proving her determination and grit. She captioned the clip with a powerful message that read, “Go big or go home."

Following her diagnosis of the auto-immune disorder, Samantha also took a break from acting for more than a year to focus on her physical and mental well-being. This isn't the first time the actress has impressed everyone with her workout videos. Previously, she dropped a video on her Instagram stories, working out in the gym but facing away from the camera. Alongside it, she wrote, "Recovering from chikungunya is so fun (unamused face emojis). The joint pains and all."

Samantha is also often spotted taking part in multiple sports activities. She once revealed her unique style of beating jet lag. The actress posted a video of herself playing pickleball on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “How we beat jet lag.” The sport combines components of tennis, badminton and table tennis. Pickleball is known for improving your coordination, balance and strength, alongside improving muscle strength and boosting mood.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout videos are indeed serving as inspiration to her fans.

