Lisa Haydon In An Embellished Gown Is A Vision To Behold For The Concluding Night At FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Lisa Haydon in an embellished pastel gown

FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week's concluding night was a star-studded event with many Bollywood stars gracing the ramp with their style and glamour. After an eventful day with Shobita Dhulipala walking the ramp for the clothing label De Belle in a gorgeous lehenga with a modern spin and Harbhajan Singh dressed in an uber-chic Pawan Sachdeva ensemble. The night concluded with Bhibhu Mohapatra's collection. The event was full of prominent faces from Bollywood and other celebrities who added a glorious touch to the finale night. From Ananya Panday in a blazer to Bipasha Basu and Lisa Haydon in a floor-length gown, the collection was indeed full of glitter, glitz, and glamour.

Lisa Haydon walked the ramp for the designer Bhibhu Mohapatra in a glamorous gown in a pastel colour palette. The outfit featured a deep neckline that extended up to the midriff region showcasing delicate pearl embellishments all throughout the bodice with a deep sleeveline that reached down to the waist. Following it, was a satin bottom that featured an asymmetrical hemline and a cinched waist. Lisa's hair was let loose in natural waves, glamorous makeup including kohl-rimmed eyes, ample mascara, structured contours, and brownish matte lip colour to accompany. She wore a pair of strappy black heels as her only accessory and let her stellar ensemble do all the talking.

Ananya Panday also walked the ramp for Bhibhu Mohapatra in a chic ensemble consisting of a satin top with a pair of shorts and a three-quarter-sleeved floral blazer to accompany it. Her chic style was completed with glammed-up makeup including kohl-laden eyes, well-defined contours, and nude lip colour.

Lisa Haydon in a pastel-toned embellished gown looked radiant as she walked the ramp on the concluding night of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

