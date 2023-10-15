Sanjana Sanghi's Bridal Ivory Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Sanjana Sanghi's Bridal Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Sanjana Sanghi is not only making hearts go Dhak Dhak with her on-screen charm. She is conquering the fashion realm as well. How, you ask? This diva graced the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week and left the crowd utterly spellbound. Sanjana turned muse for Anju Modi, who showcased her bridal collection Glitterati with the Dhak Dhak star as the showstopper. Let's dive into the enchanting details of Sanjana's show-stopping lehenga. The ethnic attire was all about exquisite golden embroidery on an ivory base. The lehenga skirt was a masterpiece adorned with delicate tree motifs and stunning scalloped borders. Up top, she sported a cropped blouse with a plunging neckline and chic short sleeves. The tassels dancing along the hemline and sleeves added extra oomph to our star's look.

As Sanjana gracefully draped the dupatta over her head, she embodied the image of an Indian princess. When it came to jewellery, the diva didn't hold back either. A traditional necklace, matching earrings, golden bangles, and a ring on each hand added royalty to her look. Her hair was styled in curls. Her makeup was nothing short of perfection, featuring glossy peach lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, fluttery lashes, and ample highlighter on cheekbones.

At last year's LFW, Sanjana Sanghi graced the runway, yet again, as the showstopper for the designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi. She adorned herself in a pastel holographic mini dress that was nothing short of a fashion revelation. The sparkly ensemble featured dramatic feather-like embellishments on the sleeves and along the hemline. Our starlet paired this dazzling outfit with pointed heels that added a dash of elegance. Her sleek ponytail was the perfect finishing touch to this oh-so-gorgeous appearance.

Sanjana Sanghi is a vision of style and sophistication. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's movie Kadak Singh.

