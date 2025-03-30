Tamannaah Bhatia Dazzles In A Bejewelled Corset Look By Falguni Shane Peacock Outfit At The Lakme Fashion Week

Lufthansa, Germany's and Europe's most popular airline, took off the fashion runway collection that closed on Day 3, with the Falguni Shane Peacock collection at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

In collaboration with the renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock, Lufthansa unveiled an exclusive runway collection inspired by its bold vision – All it Takes is a YES.

This fusion of fashion and travel celebrated creativity, exploration, and the power of saying YES to new possibilities. The very beautiful Tamannaah Bhatia took off on the fashion runway when she opened the glittering Falguni Shane Peacock show in a bejewelled corset teamed with black pants and a long-sleeved black shrug.

Inspired by the untamed spirit of the Falguni Shane Peacock panther logo, the look was a fierce and meticulously crafted display. The collection was a study in contrasts, as power and fluidity, structure and movement, as well as boldness and intimacy, took centre stage.

Tamannaah's outfit featured a corset top that came with a plunging neckline, asymmetrical hem, and a fitted silhouette that perfectly accentuated her curves. To complete her look, the star paired it with high-waisted black flared pants and a matching tailored jacket with padded shoulders and long sleeves. The star accessorised her runway look with black heels. For her makeup, she went with her signature glam look with a glowy base, lots of highlighter and blush, arched brows, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, shimmery lids, contoured cheeks and red lips. She completed her look by styling her wavy tresses in a side-parted look, leaving them all open.

