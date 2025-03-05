Amyra Dastur Is A Minimal Chic Girl In An All Black Outfit

Amyra Dastur knows how to make heads turn, and her recent look is proof. The star, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, recently looked like a million bucks in an all-black outfit. Amyra, who is quite active on social media, always sharing fitness videos, fashionable moments, and beauty looks, once again gave us major fashion goals with her subtle, classy look. In the pictures, we can see Amyra donning a classy bodycon top that accentuated her curves just fine and came with spaghetti sleeves.

The star paired her look with a leather skirt that came with fringes all over it, which added more drama to it. Letting the outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with a golden neck chain, a pair of statement earrings, a golden bracelet, and a watch.

For her makeup, the star went all stylish with her signature subtle glam makeup look. The star kept with a seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush on the cheeks, mascara on the lashes, the right amount of contour on the cheeks, nose, and forehead, shimmery brown smokey lids, winged liner, neatly done brows, and pink matte lips. The star completed her look by letting her middle-parted wavy hair all open, cascading down the back, looking stunning as ever.

Be it traditional style or minimal chic glam, Amyra Dastur can ace any look with utmost perfection, and there's no denying it.

