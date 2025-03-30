Amyra Dastur Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In A Yellow Bandeau Top And Printed Pants

Amyra Dastur and her fashion choices are drawing us closer to summer and her latest look is proof enough.

Here's what she wore:

The actress is stylishly notching up summer style game like a pro with her latest look. She looked like a ray of sunshine in a chic yellow fit that seemed perfect for the season. She opted for a yellow bandeau top paired with stunning printed pants. The colourful micro prints on the pants simplya added contrast to her attire.

Amyra's makeup choices were right on point as she opted for a dewy glam paired with coral blush and glossy lips. She ditched eyeliner and insteads paired the look with mascara-laden lashes. Open tresses perfectly rounded off her style like a pro.

If you are looking for some summer style inspiration, Amyra Dastur's look will simply leave you impressed.