Amyra Dastur Exudes Summer Vibes In A Blue Slip Dress

From beauty to fashion, one can always count on Amyra Dastur for some major goals. The star knows how to slay every look with utmost perfection.

Recently, the star shared a series of pictures, looking like a million bucks in a blue outfit. In the pictures, we can see Amyra donning a stunning blue dress. Her blue silk dress featured a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. The spaghetti sleeves and flowy hem detailings added more charm to her gorgeous look. The star looked simple and subtle with no accessories, making her dress the sole highlight of the picture.

For her makeup, Amyra went with a subtle base, lots of blush, contoured cheeks, an ample

amount of highlighter, mascara on the lashes, arched eyebrows, an ideal blend of brow and peach eyeshadow on the lids, winged liner, and coral pink lips. Amyra completed her look by leaving her straight hair all open, cascading down the shoulder.

