Power Through Your Fitness Goals With Amyra Dastur's Back And Shoulder Workout

Amyra Dastur takes her fitness game quite seriously.

The actress has often served with solid workout goals and yet again, she was at it with her latest workout video.

She posted an array of Instagram stories, where she was seen getting through the week in the fittest possible way. She kicked off her workout drill with a variation of cable pullover. She switched the posture and pulled the cables towards the front and then released it towards the back. The exercise is a great way to improve and strengthen upper back and also helps to target other muscles as well.

She then moved to a lat pulldown workout which looks easy but isn't. Known for its strengthening benefits, this exercise is great to build a solid back. It also helps to work on the core, shoulders and some muscles of the arms. If you are looking to take your fitness drill one level up, add this exercise to your routine.

Next up, she did shoulder press to diversify her routine. She used a pair of dumbbells to perform this exercise. It is known to improve posture, strengthen shoulders and tone them. It also helps to work on triceps and tones them.

