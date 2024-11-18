"Once Upon A November" Amyra Dastur Looked Beach Holiday Chic In A Pink Swim Set

While the summer sun might not be out but Amyra Dastur is giving us ultimate summer vibes straight from Phuket. The actress is currently enjoying her best time and her pictures are proof enough. Amyra posted another set of snaps from her Phuket diaries and of course, they are high on style. From her elaborate vacay wardrobe, she dished out another look in a stunning pink bikini. She paired a plunging neckline bikini top with matching bottoms to complete her look. With chic sunglasses, bare minimum makeup and a wet bun, Amyra's beauty game was on point. If you are looking to pack your bags and head to the beaches, Amyra's latest look will just serve you the right kind of style inspiration.

Amyra Dastur's travel diaries come with a side of chic style and her recent Phuket trip made a case for the same. From minimalist-leaning designs to chic tropical prints, Amyra's expansive beachwear wardrobe is meant to deliver notes. Recently, she added a pop of colour to her style in a zesty orange bikini. She paired a halter neckline top with matching bikini bottoms. Her simple open tresses and minimal dewy glam was perfect to complete her beachside look.

