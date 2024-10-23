Like Amyra Dastur, Here Are 5 Things To Do In Maldives For A Relaxing Getaway

Amyra Dastur is currently in vacation mode, enjoying her time in the Maldives. In her latest post, the actress shared a series of pictures showcasing her activities at a beach resort. The first snap features her in a white bikini, basking in the sun and posing with her floating breakfast in a swimming pool. In the next frame, she poses with a heart-shaped prop created at the hotel, with the turquoise waters of the beach providing a stunning backdrop for a relaxing getaway. The following images reveal more delicious meals, a yacht ride, a cosy sunset evening and many other delightful glimpses of her vacation. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “From glass kayaking to delicious food. Love you, The Westin Maldives,” followed by a white heart emoji.

Just like Amyra Dastur, if you are also planning a relaxing trip to the Maldives, check out the things to do over there:

1. Enjoy Glass Kayaking

You can peacefully glide across the Indian Ocean. Immerse yourself in the sounds of the waves, and witness the marine life. You can paddle at your own pace and enjoy the scenic surroundings. Some places that offer glass kayaking are Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Nova Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi and Vakkaru Maldives.

2. Explore Snorkelling

You can roam underwater amidst harmless wildlife while wearing a wetsuit, swimming goggles, a diving mask and swim fins. Snorkelling is an exercise that releases endorphins from the body, which helps elevate and calm moods.

3. Enjoy Beachside Sunsets

Sit by the water and watch the sunset with your loved ones. You can talk endlessly amidst the peaceful surroundings, just as Amyra did. A number of beachside restaurants and cafes are available in the Maldives.

4. Relish Maldivian Cuisine

Dive into authentic foods like Amyra and her friends. Fried fish, the most popular dish in the Maldives, is readily available in all local restaurants. It is served with flavoured rice or multi-mix bread and can be accompanied by a simple chutney or salad to satisfy your hunger. Apart from this, you can savour Garudhiya (Fish Soup), Mas Huni (Shredded Smoked Tuna) and much more.

5. Enjoy Peaceful Walks By The Beach

You can explore quiet and calm places like Banana Reef, known for its banana-shaped area and deep blue waters and Alimatha Island, which features picturesque beaches and luxurious resorts.

