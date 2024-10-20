Amyra Dastur's "Aquatic Adventure" In Maldives At This UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Featured Sea Turtles And Coral Reefs

Amyra Dastur is a big time travel enthusiast, and her social media is proof. The star is quite active on social media, where she shares glimpses of her daily activities. Currently, the star is enjoying her time vacationing in the Maldives. She posted vacation snippets on social media and opened up about her recent experience scuba diving. In the video, we can see Amyra filming and exploring the marine beauty under the ocean, where she not only witnessed coral reefs but also “4-5 turtles and countless varieties of fish." Sharing the video, she wrote, “As wild as the ocean. As free as the sea." Giving shoutout to the place she is staying in the Maldives, she continued, “@thewestinmaui is part of the UNESCO Biosphere. The marine life that I got to see was a once in a lifetime opportunity that I'll never forget! On that day we saw 4-5 turtles and countless varieties of fish. Our Westin guide made our trip easy and memorable and didn't stop making us around to find these beautiful creatures until we had our fill.”

The Baa Atoll is situated just north of the Kashidhoo Kandhoo channel and was crowned with UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status in 2011 for its marine diversity. This place is a diver's paradise and is known for its plethora of coral reefs. The place has over 250 different species and is home to the largest concentration of manta rays in the world.

Amyra Dastur's scuba diving adventure will definitely make you plan a trip ASAP.

