Amyra Dastur Brought In Bohemian Festive Vibes In A Rs 53,000 Floral Fuchsia <i>Lehenga</i>

The wave of ethnic style from Bollywood that we're currently witnessing has left us with traditional fashion inspiration that's enough for the next season, at the very least. However, with similar embellishment and silhouettes, most of the looks can begin to feel nearly identical to each other; especially with more of them being shared every hour. Amyra Dastur however, has used her style smarts to stay above the fashion fray during this festive season.

The actress posted a series of pictures in a glorious ethnic outfit that lent breezy, bohemian vibes as opposed to the usual glitzy ones. In the pictures, Amyra posed for the camera in a sun-laden spot that allowed its golden glow to wash over her. She donned a bright pink lehenga designed by the label Ease by Khushboo Purohit and Vidhi Purohit, costing Rs 53,200. It featured a square neckline with narrow straps and a high waist skirt with a tiered detail that led to pleats down its length. Completing it was a dupatta draped over her shoulder, which also came in the same pink and purple toned print with beaded embroidery that covered all of the pieces of the ensemble. On her hands were an arm full of pink toned bangles and her neck was accessorised with a choker necklace.

Keeping focus on her outfit, Amyra chose a fresh faced makeup look with a glowing complexion, a pinch of colour on the cheeks and a glossy coat on her lips. Her brunette locks were left down in natural waves. If you're looking to make a subtly stylish impact this festive season, look no further than her.

