Amyra Dastur's "Good Times And Tan Lines" In Phuket Were Spent In A Bright Orange Swim Set

While the summer months might be long gone, actress Amyra Dastur is making sure to remind us of them as with her latest vacation pictures. After Maldives, the actress has now jetted off to Phuket and her beautiful beach pictures are truly envy-worthy. While Amyra's Instagram profile is a lesson in doing vacations right; it is also just the inspiration we need for our beach getaways. Her latest Instagram post is all about "Good Times and Tan Lines" as she enjoys a fun time in Phuket. She made a case for pops of colour as she slipped into a zesty orange bikini. She turned to a halter neck bikini top with matching bottoms to serve monochrome magic, amidst the serene backdrop of blue skies and crystal clear water. With minimal makeup and wet tresses, Amyra's natural look was perfect to match the aesthetic.

Amyra Dastur loves to travel and while her escapades have often served goals, her vacation style has been nothing short of stunning. The actress was off to Maldives and her chic wardrobe choices have only served fashion goals. She rocked chic beach style as she tapped into the monochrome fashion game in a white bikini. The actress teamed a strapless bikini top with matching bikini bottoms. She paired the look with white frames and minimal makeup to complete her vacay look. The actress indeed reminds us of good summer days.

