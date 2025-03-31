Sonam Kapoor Exudes Charm In A Pistachio Green Dress At The Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Sonam Kapoor is just another synonym for fashion, the star is known for her impeccable style and fashion. On the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, the star graced the event in a pistachio green ensemble that left the fashion world talking.

For the event, the star opted for a pistachio green-hued dress from the shelves of label Erdem. The midi dress came with a demure round neckline and a fitted bodice. The bodice flared into an uneven skirt that randomly placed pleats from the waist onwards. The dress also came with crystal embellishments that elevated the look into a more stunning look. The star further paired her dress with a full-length collared coat that came with matching embellishments. Instead of wearing the coat, the star draped the coat on her shoulders like a cape.

For the accessories, Sonam opted for diamond earrings and a pair of transparent heels that added more charm to the look. Styled by her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor, the star went for her signature soft glam makeup. With subtle base, lots of highlighter and blush, mascara on the lashes, soft pink lids, eyeliner and pink lips. The star styled her hair in a chic updo and added a diamond hair accessory for a more charming look.

