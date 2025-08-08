Sara Tendulkar Takes The Rug Tufting Challenge in Her New "Find A Hobby" Series

Wellness is about discovering stillness and joy in small creative moments. And there is nothing quite as fun as discovering a new passion to nourish both spirit and mind. Recently, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar embarked on a journey to find a new hobby to indulge in her free time. She documented her exciting adventures of finding a new passion in the Instagram series, "Find Sara a New Hobby".

In the second episode, Sara Tendulkar tried her hand at tufting, which is a textile manufacturing technique to make carpets, rugs and upholstery. It involves inserting yarn or fibres into a backing material to create a looped surface.

Sara Tendulkar picked a green-coloured yarn and decided to make a paw print rug via tufting. In between dance breaks and chit chat with her friend, the diva completed tufting her rug and lathered it with glue. After shearing the rug for any extra thread openings, Sara Tendulkar's tufted piece was ready to take home. In the caption, she wrote, "Feeling paw-sitively cosy on this rug."

Check out the video here:

What Is Rug Tufting

Tufting is a textile technique where loops of yarn or fabric are pushed through a base material using a special tool, typically a tufting gun. These loops can be left intact to create a loop pile or cut to form a cut pile, resulting in different textures and appearances.

The tufting process starts with stretching a foundation fabric tightly over a frame. A design is then transferred onto the fabric. The tufting gun is used to push yarn through the fabric, creating loops or cuts according to the desired pattern. Finally, the back of the rug is coated with latex glue to secure the tufts.

Some primary tools needed for tufting include a tufting gun, yarn, tufting frame, backing fabric, adhesive, carving tools and scissors for shearing. The right yarn and backing fabric are the two most important elements of tufting to get the desired look, feel and durability.

Just like Sara Tendulkar, you can also try it. Plus, having a hobby helps improve your mental well-being.