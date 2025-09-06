NDTV Exclusive: Sara Tendulkar Opens Up About Her PCOS Journey, Says "It Really Affected My..."

From being vocal about her health to sharing a glimpse of her daily habits, Sara Tendulkar has been candid about her journey. She has also been open about her struggle with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age characterised by hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, and often ovarian cysts.

How Sara Tendulkar Manages Her PCOS

Speaking about her experience, Sara Tendulkar told NDTV how the condition showed up during her school years through stubborn acne.

"PCOS first showed up for me in school through stubborn acne, and it really affected my confidence. I would refuse to step out of the house without makeup because I was conscious of my skin," Sara Tendulkar shared.

"I tried almost every treatment until my mum stepped in. She guided me towards the right specialists, who helped me focus on nutrition, strength training, and simple lifestyle shifts. Being consistent with my workouts and meals helped me manage the condition and eventually reverse it. Patience and the right support system truly make all the difference."

Instead of relying on quick fixes, the 27-year-old has shared how lifestyle changes play a pivotal role in helping her manage her condition. Being physically active, managing stress, and going easy on herself helped her manage the symptoms of PCOS.

On her Instagram feed, Sara Tendulkar has also given her fans a sneak peek into her everyday wellness habits, which usually begin with water, some nuts, matcha tea, and black tea before her workout.

Even on the busiest days, she makes it a point to move, even if it means a "15-minute walk".

For Sara Tendulkar, it is important to talk about PCOS and encourage other young women to seek help and not feel ashamed. By being consistent and prioritising health, Sara Tendulkar has not only improved her condition but also her overall well-being.