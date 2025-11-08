From Flaxseeds To Walnuts: PCOS Expert Shares Natural Foods To Reduce Facial Hair

Many women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) often have to deal with stubborn facial hair. This condition, known as hirsutism, occurs because PCOS causes a hormonal imbalance, increasing androgen levels.

Recently, PCOS mentor Drew Baird, owner of Novum PCOS, a PCOS coaching program based in Australia, posted a video on Instagram, sharing five foods that could help reduce PCOS-related facial hair. Let's take a look:

5 Foods To Reduce PCOS-Induced Facial Hair

Flaxseeds

As per Drew Baird, flaxseeds are naturally rich in omega-3, which can help lower androgen hormones. “Make sure you get the ground flaxseeds,” he recommends. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, flaxseeds “have a profound impact on testosterone levels and also may diminish symptoms associated with hyperandrogenism.”

Chia Seeds

The PCOS expert revealed that chia seeds aren't only anti-inflammatory but are also loaded with fibre and omega-3. NetMeds confirms that chia seeds manage PCOS symptoms “by regulating blood sugar levels, reducing inflammation, and improving hormone balance.”

Spearmint Tea

“Probably the best thing you can do is have spearmint tea,” emphasised Drew Baird. Reason? “It's known to reduce testosterone levels, which helps to reduce facial hair growth,” he added. “Research conducted in Turkey has shown that spearmint tea has antiandrogenic properties in females with hirsutism,” as per a study by the National Library of Medicine.

Walnuts

The PCOS mentor suggests consuming 8–10 walnuts every day because they are high in zinc and omega-3, and also reduce inflammation. Research mentioned in the National Library of Medicine showed that 31 patients with PCOS who consumed 31 g of walnuts per day for six weeks exhibited better weight management, decreased low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and an increased insulin response.

Green Tea

Drew Baird suggests sipping green tea with cinnamon and ginger. “This drink lowers inflammation, testosterone and insulin all in one. It'll help almost every aspect of your PCOS,” he guaranteed. “Herbs, including fennel, liquorice, spearmint, saw palmetto, green tea, a combination of Zingiber and neem, curcumin, and teupolioside, have the potential as herbal remedies for hirsutism,” affirmed a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

In conclusion, the PCOS mentor shared, “No single food is magic, but together these help reduce inflammation, androgens, and insulin, all helping to improve your facial hair.”