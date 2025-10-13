Soha Ali Khan On Mother Sharmila Tagore's Rare Stage-Zero Lung Cancer And No-Chemotherapy Recovery: "Grateful"

Family bonds often shape how we see life, love and health. Watching your parents grow older can make anyone reflect on life's fragility.

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently opened up about her biggest fear: the loss of loved ones.

Speaking to journalist and content creator Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, she said, “My biggest fear is untimely death and the loss of loved ones. You can kind of handle everything else. But those are things that affect me more. I think about it all the time.”

The actress' concern is deeply personal. Soha's mother, the legendary Sharmila Tagore, battled lung cancer in 2023. Thankfully, it was detected at the earliest possible stage. Soha shared her gratitude, saying, “I am grateful that when it comes to lung cancer, the most important thing is prevention and detection. That happened miraculously at an early stage, such that we have the results that we have today.”

Soha explained just how lucky the family was with Tagore's diagnosis. “With my mother, she was one of the very few people to be diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero, and no chemotherapy, nothing. It was cut out of her and she is, touchwood, fine.”

Stage Zero Lung Cancer

Stage 0 lung cancer is rare.

At this stage, abnormal cells are found only in the inner lining of the lungs and have not spread deeper or to other parts of the body. Because it is so localised, treatment is often simple, and early intervention can save lives.

For Soha Ali Khan, family history makes health even more personal. Her father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, died in 2011 due to a severe lung infection and respiratory failure. Sharmila and Mansoor also share two more children – Saif Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi.