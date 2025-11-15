What Is Zip-Coding? The New Dating Trend Causing More Left Swipes On Your Profile

Dating is an emerging and evolving space, not just in India but across the globe. Now and then, the list of 'What are you looking for?' gets edited - some new specifics are added, while a few get deleted, depending on how you are evolving as a person, your recent experiences, and how you envision your future with your partner.

Based on your list, you match with a potential partner. However, if the count of the number of matches is reducing, you should blame your geography or zip-coding, the latest trend in the dating world.

What Is Zip-Coding?

The emerging trend in the dating sphere is zip-coding, in which singles are looking to meet people who live close by. Now meeting someone and falling in love with them is all about their and your convenience.

But it's not that simple. Much like other dating trends, there are many facets to this one, too. And for those who don't know, it also offers a fresh lens to view open relationships.

As long as you are in the same town or location, you will work to build the relationship. Photo: Freepik

Facets Of Zip-Coding

Temporary Commitment: If you are looking for a monogamous and committed relationship, you should not try zip-coding. It is an example of a casual relationship where couples date just because they live in the vicinity. They would go out with each other, entertain friends, host parties together, and do all the Lily-Marshall (from How I Met Your Mother) stuff, but once they are apart, the dynamic shifts and each person is allowed to explore other options.

Convenience: It's a no-brainer that zip-coding is all about convenience. As long as you are in the same town or location, you will work to build the relationship. But once you are away from each other, you won't put in any amount of effort to keep the bond thriving. On the plus side, there are no obligations in this kind of relationship.

Openness: Zip-coding is essentially for couples exploring an open relationship. You might be committed to someone, but when you are away from them, you can meet new people or have a short-term relationship with them in a new city.

While this seems like a breakthrough in the dating world, it can have dire consequences if two open are not on the same page.

All said and done, it does not mean that you cannot find love right around your block. While zip-coding is just another term for an open relationship, you are the one who can decide the boundary. If a relationship blossomed out of convenience, it can also grow into a committed one. You are driving the vehicle, steer it in the direction you want to go.

