What Is The Viral Bird Theory, A New Relationship Test That Is Taking Over The Dating World

Dating in today's times is harder than looking for a job, hiking a steep slope, or even living alone. After jumping through 'benching', 'ghosting', 'bread crumbing', and hundreds of other phases, you find someone with whom you finally like to spend time, and they reciprocate your feelings.

But to reach that stage, you often test your partner (sometimes it is subtle, other times, it could be snooping). You want to know how much they love you or have invested in you emotionally. It can be done via 'bird theory', a simple experiment that will help you test your partner without it being evident on their face.

What Is Bird Theory?

The bird theory test is a viral relationship exam that emerged from TikTok trends. What do you have to do? You just have to ask your partner a random, non-significant question - 'I saw a bird today'.

It germinated from the 'bids of connection' phenomenon in psychology. It seeks a curious and warm response to an otherwise dull statement and reflects how much your partner is emotionally connected to you.

When you say an insignificant statement, you are bidding for connection. If your partner responds warmly with - 'What did it look like?', they passed the test. If they ignored the statement, they failed.

Why Is Bird Theory Trending?

To many people, bird theory appears to be a simple concept that they can apply to their everyday lives. Morning, afternoon, evening, in a car, or anywhere. It's a simple test to know whether your partner pays attention to you or not.

They are taking an interest in your life, unlike Sheldon Cooper from his early days in the relationship with Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory. It signals that you don't need a relationship agreement to ensure your partner is attentive.

Is Bird Theory A Valid Criterion?

Can just one question or gesture tell you where your relationship is headed? Can it actually be the parameter to decide whether your partner loves you or not?

Now, think of this theory the other way round. Say your partner had a bad day at work, is stressed about something, or is in their zone. If you randomly pick a moment and ask this question, the probability of them failing at this test is higher than succeeding.

Can you blame them? It would be slightly harsh, don't you think? One question cannot decide the course of your relationship. However, if you select the right moments and ask the right questions, you can gather a wealth of insights.

