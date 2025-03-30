Tara Sutaria Makes A Style Case In A Black Monochromatic Look At The Lakme Fashion Week

AJIO, India's premier fashion and lifestyle destination, partnered with Lakmē Fashion Week to present the highly anticipated ASOS transition line. At the much-awaited fashion show, A Summer of Style (ASOS), ASOS unveiled its latest transition line. The highlight of the show was Bollywood stars Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya as the showstoppers, embodying ASOS' bold yet breezy aesthetic.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya redefined magic in classic black and white outfits. Tara, in particular, aced the runway in a full-sleeve black lace gown. The star donned a black dress featuring a plunging V-neckline detailing that accentuated her curves just fine. The gathered waist detail that transitioned into a flowing, flared silhouette added a more dramatic flair to her look.

Letting her outfit talk, the star ditched accessories and paired her look with black heels. For her makeup, Tara went all glam with a glowy base, an ample amount of highlighter and blush at all the needed areas, contoured cheeks, black smokey eyes, arched brows, winged liner, mascara-coated lashes, and nude lips. The star left her straight tresses all open cascading down the back, looking lovely as ever.

