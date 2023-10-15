Ananya Panday's Floral Blazer At Lakme Fashion Week Is How Business Is Reimagined Through Style

Ananya Panday walks the ramp for Bhibhu Mohapatra

The Lakme Fashion Week started with a bang and concluded on a high note with Ananya Panday walking the ramp. The fashion week has been a visual treat for the fashion police who have witnessed Indian trousseau with modern twists and many designer labels showcasing their latest collection. Clothing brands like Raw Mango, Kalki, Vats, De Belle, and more, and designer labels like Falguni Shane Peacock, Bhumika Sharma, etc featured some stunning pieces at the show. What added to the glitz and glamour of the fashion week were the Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities who walked the ramp in the designer wear. From Karisma Kapoor walking for Raw Mango to Vijay Varma walking for Tasva, it was indeed a star-studded week. At the finale of the show, adding to the multitude and glam of the week, Ananya Panday walked the ramp for Bhibhu Mohapatra in formal attire with a chic twist.

Ananya Panday wore a chic and exquisite black top and black shorts and teamed it with a floral blazer from Bhibhu Mohapatra's designer label. The three-quarter-sleeved blazer featured intricate embellishments, beadwork and floral prints in shades of white and greyscale on the base of black. The actress wore a metallic pendant and statement rings as her only accessories with a pair of transparent heels. A sleek hairstyle with a hairpin, and glamorous makeup consisting of kohl-rimmed, mascara-laden eyes, shimmery eyelids, and brown lip colour completed Ananya's chic style to perfection.

Bhibhu Mohapatra showcased her collection at the Paris Fashion Week 2023 too. One of the models who walked the ramp wore a similar outfit as that of Ananya Panday's. As seen on the model, the outfit included an embroidered blossom double-breasted blazer over an onyx cropped shorts and satin top.

Bhibhu Mohapatra's Instagram post about the collection showcased at the Paris Fashion Week read, "The Spring 24 collection draws inspiration from the remarkable works of two influential black female sculptors, Augusta Savage from the 1930s and Simone Leigh, the first black female artist to represent the United States at the Venice Biennale, 2022. Despite being separated by nearly a century, a parallel can be drawn between these artists, showcasing their shared commitment to exploring themes of identity, empowerment, and cultural heritage. Savage's pioneering sculptures, rooted in the Harlem Renaissance, paved the way for Leigh's contemporary creations that challenge societal norms and celebrate the strength and resilience of black womanhood. This collection pays homage to their artistic legacies, combining elements of classic and modern aesthetics to create a harmonious fusion that transcends time." - Bibhu Mohapatra"

Ananya Panday was indeed glammed up to perfection as she walked for the designer on the closing night.

