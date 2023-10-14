Malaika Arora In An Oversized Grey Corset Pantsuit Is Just How This Showstopper Rolls

Malaika Arora's pantsuit on the ramp is oversized style dressed to the nines

All eyes in the fashion world are laser-focused on one event – Lakme Fashion Week. To have a fashion event of such a high calibre would have been incomplete without the presence of Malaika Arora. The diva seamlessly channelled her inner boss babe while delivering a look that was equal parts classy and sassy. So, what did she rock on the runway? It was a chic grey three-piece set from the clothing brand 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. She wore a chic top that featured a strapless design, and a plunging neckline. The top was paired with oversized flared trousers and an oversized blazer to dial up the fashion quotient. She wore a golden necklace and pointed court heels for accessories and went with edgy eye makeup and poker-straight hair on the beauty front. For someone whose casual style is so effortlessly chic, it was no surprise to see her rock with effortless ease on the runway.

When Malaika Arora decides to go formal, you better believe it's all about the boss babe vibes and nothing less. Not too long ago, she stepped out in a vibrant yellow pantsuit that was an absolute delight. Her ensemble featured a full-sleeved blazer paired with flared pants. To add that perfect pop of contrast, she adorned a pink choker necklace. Her wavy tresses were elegantly tied up in a high ponytail, and her makeup game was on point with pink lips, rosy cheeks, a hint of subtle black liner, and fluttery lashes.

Malaika Arora consistently dazzles the fashion world with her distinctive style. We are looking forward to more of her fashionable appearances.

