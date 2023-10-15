Rakul Preet Singh Owned The LFW 2023 Ramp In A Red And Gold Festive Lehenga For Bhumika Sharma

Rakul Owned The LFW 2023 Ramp In A Red And Gold Festive Lehenga

Rakul Preet Singh is a fashion force to be reckoned with. Her style prowess seamlessly transitions from casually cool to red carpet diva. Recently, she graced the ramp as the showstopper for Bhumika Sharma at Lakme Fashion Week. The actress wore a show-stopping red lehenga from the designer's Winter 2023 Festive collection and indeed, she made a statement. The flared lehenga skirt was a masterpiece as it was adorned with intricate golden embroidery that wove a tapestry of elegance. She paired it with a halter neck blouse that featured matching embroidery, a chic cropped length and a daring backless design. She went minimal with dangling earrings and a ring that allowed her magnificent outfit to take centre stage. Her half-tied hair added to the allure and her soft glam look perfectly completed the look.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Bridal Vibes With Sindoor And Choodas Continue But On The Runway In An Ivory Saree And Cape

Rakul Preet Singh's effortless traditional style has always managed to take our hearts . Just a few weeks ago, she gave another statement in a stunning pink saree ensemble. From the clothing brand Ekaya, she picked a number that truly gave us desi Barbie vibes. She coupled the six yards of elegance with a strappy blouse that came with a plunging neckline. Rakul's makeup was nothing short of magical, with glossy lips, a dewy base, eyes rimmed with kohl, fluttery lashes and pointed brows. Her golden choker necklace added a generous dose of bling to Rakul Preet's sensational saree avatar.

Rakul Preet Singh's fashion sense is an absolute knockout