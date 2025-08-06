Explore London Like Rakul Preet Singh With These 5 Must-Do Activities

Rakul Preet Singh is currently in London to shoot for her upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. Amid a hectic work schedule, the actress took some time off for a photoshoot. She recently shared a glimpse of her London diaries with some stunning pictures on Instagram.

The images featured Rakul Preet Singh standing on a balcony. The actress wore a black leather jacket over a black top and blue denims. She was seen posing and making goofy faces for the camera.

In the caption, she wrote, "Shoot ke beech mein photoshoot. #londondiaries #ddpd2."

Check out the post here:

What To Do In London?

London is a city steeped in history and culture and the perfect destination for your next adventure. If you are also heading there, here are the five things you must do:

1. Visit museums: London is home to some of the best museums, which should be a part of your itinerary. The British Museum can be a good option. It showcases an incredible array of global artifacts, including the iconic Rosetta Stone and ancient Egyptian mummies. Nearby, the Natural History Museum brings the wonders of the natural world to life with its dinosaur fossils and captivating exhibitions. For a modern art fix, you must visit the Tate Modern. It holds a unique collection of modern art from 1900 to the present day.

2. Experience the royal side of London: Witness the grandeur of Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the British monarch. If visiting in the summer months or during selected dates in the spring or winter, you can even take a tour of the magnificent State Rooms. Make a note to witness the iconic Changing of the Guard ceremony in front of the Palace.

3. Take a scenic trip on the London Eye: For panoramic views of the city's skyline, visit the London Eye - a giant observation wheel on the South Bank of the River Thames. It offers a 360-degree perspective of the city. On a clear day, you might even see as far as Windsor Castle.

4. Explore the Tower of London: Get to know the centuries of history of the city at the Tower of London. You can explore the ancient buildings and take a tour with a Yeoman Warder to hear fascinating stories about the Tower's role as a royal palace, prison, and more. You'll also get a close-up view of Tower Bridge, another iconic London landmark.

5. Wander through vibrant markets: The Borough Market is London's oldest and most famous food market. Here, you can sample delicious street food and artisanal products. Alternatively, you can also explore the Camden Market for its unique underground vibe, eclectic shops and diverse array of goods.