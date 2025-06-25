Advertisement

Sara Tendulkar's London Diaries Are All About Coffee, Cute Selfies And Strolling The Streets

Sara Tendulkar shared a charming collage on Instagram that summed up her London vacay perfectly

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sara Tendulkar's London Diaries Are All About Coffee, Cute Selfies And Strolling The Streets
Sara Tendulkar is in London. Photo: Instagram/saratendulkar

The thrill of exploring new destinations, the rush of experiencing different cultures, and the joy of capturing memories that last a lifetime – travel is a wonderful adventure. And when celebrities embark on these journeys, we're more than happy to live vicariously through their escapades. Recently, Sara Tendulkar gave her fans a glimpse into her London getaway and it's a visual treat that's hard to resist.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter shared a charming collage of pictures on Instagram that summed up her London vacation. From her coffee-fueled mornings, stunning selfies to breathtaking views of the city, Sara's latest post gave us travel inspiration like no other.

The first image in the collage featured a glimpse of St James's, Spanish Place - a Roman Catholic church located in Marylebone, London. The picture showed a large and ornate stone building decorated with prominent spires and arched windows. 

In the next frame, we see a cup of coffee decorated with latte art in the shape of a heart. Below the cup, the text reads "this week in" followed by the geo-tagged location, "London, United Kingdom." 

There is also a selfie of Sara in the mix. The star kid seems to be wearing a grey vest in the picture. She pairs it with a dainty necklace around her neck. Her dark hair is styled in a wavy manner as she makes a 'pouty' expression for the camera. 

There is also a candid picture of a couple sitting on a building ledge. Take a look: 

Sara Tendulkar shares glimpses of her London diaries. Photo: Instagram/saratendulkar

Sara Tendulkar shares glimpses of her London diaries. Photo: Instagram/saratendulkar

Sara Tendulkar's London adventure is one for the books - and we are talking notes.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sara Tendulkar, London
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com