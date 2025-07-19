Like Rakul Preet Singh, Heres Why You Should Practice Small Ball Exercises

Rakul Preet Singh swears by a fitness routine that challenges her. A regular gym-goer, the actress shares sneak peeks of her workout regimen on Instagram. They serve as an inspiration to follow a healthy lifestyle.

On Friday, when people usually get ready for the weekend, Rakul Preet Singh was seen sweating it out at a gym facility. The 34-year-old, dressed in a yellow tank top and green slacks, emphasised the importance of training your “smaller muscles,” which we often tend to ignore. She dropped a couple of videos on Instagram, demonstrating her impeccable balance and flexibility in carrying out a small ball exercise.

The first clip in the post captures Rakul Preet Singh maintaining equilibrium as she stands on a fluffy, aqua ball without using her hands for support. In the following slide, the wellness enthusiast performed a single-leg squat. She clasped her hands together in front and balanced her body on the fluid ball.

Her side note read, “There are so many smaller muscles that we don't work on while training. Strengthening these muscles is as important as training your bigger ones and lifting weights. When I started, I couldn't balance even on a Bosu, but now this small water ball is doable, still a work in progress though. So next time you hit the gym, fire those small ones.”

What Is Small Ball Exercise

This physical activity uses a soft, small and inflatable ball that enhances strength, flexibility, stability and core engagement.

Here Are Some Benefits Of Small Ball Exercise

Stability And Core Strength

The ball's instability engages your abdominal muscles, making simple movements more effective. They also help in toning and strengthening the core.

Posture

Small ball workout improves your posture and aids in achieving body alignment.

Joints

A type of low-impact workout, this ball exercise reduces pressure on joints, preventing injuries and arthritis.

Flexibility And Mobility

Since it stretches your body, your flexibility increases, especially around the hips, back and shoulders, relieving muscle tension and stiffness.

Coordination

This balancing act stabilises the muscles, improving coordination, body control and reflexes as a result enhancing overall functional strength.

