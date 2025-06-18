Rakul Preet Singh Checks Into "Barbie Land" In A Beautiful Pink Dress

Rakul Preet Singh knows how to make a statement when it comes to fashion. Whether in her gorgeous gowns or beautiful sarees, the actress serves fashion goals in every ensemble. Recently, Rakul hopped on the Barbiecore trend and posted an array of pictures on Instagram dressed in a halter-neck dress.

Her monsoon fashion is filled with vibrant pinks that come with thin spaghetti straps that tied at the back of her neck. The bodice featured gathered fabric, creating a slightly ruched effect around the neckline and chest area.

While the dress seemed fitted at the bust, the fabric naturally flowed from the waist, transitioning into a skirt. Gentle pleats below the waist created soft folds that gave volume and movement to the dress. For makeup, Rakul opted for a neutral eyeshadow, thin eyeliner, subtle blush and a nude brown lipstick.

Gold statement earrings, a bracelet stack, rings and flat sandals finished her look with elegance. Rakul styled her hair in natural waves and tied them in a ponytail. A few strands of hair were left loose in the front which framed her face perfectly.

Rakul Preet Singh's love for pink is no secret. The actress often dresses up in a vibrant colour for events. Earlier, Rakul wore a pretty pink saree from the shelves of clothing brand Anavila, priced at Rs 24,500. The cotton drape featured vertical prints in various shades of pink.

She draped the six-yard wonder in the classic, traditional manner with pleats on the front and a drape hanging down her shoulder. She chose a simple yet elegant sleeveless blouse. Her choice of oxidised silver jewellery was a fitting choice for the look.

When it comes to picking the perfect outfit in the pink colour palette, you know whom to turn to for advice.