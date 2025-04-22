Rakul Preet Singh Serves Major Beauty Goals In Dewy Base And A Sleek Ponytail

Rakul Preet Singh never fails to deliver subtle and minimal looks. The star, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense and beauty looks always makes sure to set the tone high with her every outing.

Recently, the star shared a series of posts looking fine as ever in her minimal look. In the pictures, Rakul opted for a beautiful black outfit, but it was not her outfit that grabbed our attention, but her ever-subtle makeup. Her makeup is a masterclass in subtle glamour.

In the pictures, we can see Rakul keeping her makeup subtle with a dewy base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured and bronzed cheeks, brown eyelids with a pop of shimmer, winged liner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara on the lashes, neatly done brows and pink lips topped with gloss. The star styled her look in a sleek high ponytail that added all the necessary charm to the look. There's an effortless perfection to the way her look is enhanced with a perfect blend of her natural beauty and makeup shine.