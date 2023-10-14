Parineeti Chopra's Bridal Vibes With Sindoor And Choodas Continue But On The Runway In An Ivory Saree And Cape

Parineeti Chopra is quick to deliver the bridal vibes this season

In case Parineeti Chopra's charming royal wedding was any less of this year's bridal fashion inspiration, here's something more to add to the list. Fresh on the wedding bells and right onto the ramp, Parineeti Chopra is already back to work doing what she does best. Following a dreamy wedding in Udaipur just a couple of weeks ago, the actress continued brimming in her pastel perfection only this time for Indian design label Faabiiana. The possibilities are endless with a saree. She was draped in a gorgeous ivory saree with an embellished cape that added to the fusion magic of the festive season was just one of them. The dreamy outfit is proof that even without the quintessential vibrant festive colours, the season's greetings don't have to be absent. Parineeti Chopra adorning her bright red sindoor and baby pink bridal choodas, adds glint and a little glitter to her multi-layer necklace and jewellery to take the celebratory vibes of the most amazing time of the year to newer heights.

Parineeti Chopra on the ramp

A flashback to Parineeti Chopra's wedding was inevitable after her ramp walk at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Set against the scenic romantic set of Lake Pichola was the grand wedding set up of the actress with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. She was dressed in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga that was as minimal as any no-fuss bride would like it to be. Styled with emerald and diamond jewellery, custom-made kaliras and a chic minimal custom-made veil, the couple wrote their happily ever after in a wedding fit for royals.

Parineeti Chopra has never been a bigger inspiration for the bridal season as she is now in her reel and real avatar.

