First Look: A Pastel Saree And Bow Tie Welcome By The Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha first looks as newlyweds

It is hard to believe that the most anticipated wedding of the season has come to a close. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot this morning at The Leela Palace in Udaipur surrounded by a room full of high-profile guests and, no doubt, a whole lot of love. Yet the most awaited wedding trousseau of the bride has not yet been unveiled. What we have to whet our appetite in the meanwhile, though, is a glimpse of the couple as newlyweds. Draped in a candy-floss pink saree with a slim gold border and gold embellishments all over, the six-years came with a spaghetti-strapped blouse in a matching hue. Her accessories were a welcome addition to her look, with her bangles matching the colour of her saree and her bejewelled choker necklace that adorned her neck. For earrings she chose simple studs and her makeup, true to her penchant for minimal glam, had lightly-tinted cheeks, muted pink lips and mascara. Parineeti left her hair open in a middle parting which proudly nested a freshly applied sindhur. Hubby Raghav looked dapper all suited up in a black tuxedo with a crisp white button-down shirt, neatly fitted bowtie and hair gelled back.

Also Read: For Sangeet Night, Parineeti Chopra Ups The Glitz Quotient In A Shimmering Layered Lehenga

Unlike this occasion where they chose to introduce themselves to the world as a married couple in individual yet complementary styles, for the engagement ceremony which took place in May 2023, Raghav Chadha's ethnic look nearly twinned with his then-fiancee's elegant attire. Parineeti Chopra was wearing a breathtaking Manish Malhotra monochromatic ivory-hued suit. The delicate embroidery on the actress' outfit was adorned with matching pearls. A double layer of the same gemstone at the neckline eliminated the need for a necklace, so Parineeti simply wore kundan danglers and a ring. Raghav wore a Pawan Sachdeva creation dressed in an ivory bandgala, He kept it subtle, minimal yet elegant.

Both designers Pawan Sachdeva and Manish Malhotra were the couple's picks for their bride and groom ensembles as well and the pearl and white theme is a repeat too. With that winning formula in place, we are not the only ones awaiting the grand reveal of this celebrity couple's sure-to-be-magnificent wedding looks.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Mehendi Look Is Colourful In A Blue Printed Kurta Set