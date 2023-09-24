For Sangeet Night, Parineeti Chopra Ups The Glitz Quotient In A Shimmering Layered Lehenga

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their sangeet function

Bollywood has recently been abuzz with news of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's impending nuptials. Being celebrated privately in Udaipur, Rajasthan; everything from their venue to guest arrivals has been dominating headlines. So when pictures of the to-be-wedded couple emerged, you could expect excitement from all over. Saturday night was celebrated as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's sangeet function which had a 90s theme, extending even to music by Navraj Hans. After weeks of anticipation, it was a delight to finally catch a glimpse of the couple of the moment; a first in their line-up of wedding style.

(Also Read: Parineeti Chopra To Be A Manish Malhotra Bride, Here Are All The Past Ethnic Looks From The Duo)

Parineeti Chopra was pictured in a shimmering lehenga, which had a contemporary flair to it. It included a blouse with a scooped neckline and a sequin skirt which had vertical beaded embroidery and was worn high on her waist. Over it, the actress layered a full-length cape which had structured shoulders, sheer panels and even more sequin work. Parineeti accessorized with a chunky stone choker, earrings and matching bracelets on her hands. Her poker-straight hair was centre-parted and tucked behind her ears while she sported a set of dark smokey eyes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@parineetichopra_obsession

Her groom-to-be Raghav Chadha complemented his lady love to perfection. He picked an entirely black ensemble of a buttoned shirt and trousers with a jacket on top. His glossy black brogues tied it together artfully. Raghav kept his look clean-shaven and with Parineeti by his side, of course, he was all smiles when posing with Navraj Hans on their sangeet night.

We can't wait to see more of this celebrity couple's wedding style as celebrations unfold today.

(Also Read: Throwback To 7 Times Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Made A Case For Chic Couple Style)