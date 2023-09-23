Parineeti Chopra To Be A Manish Malhotra Bride, Here's All The Past Ethnic Looks From The Duo

Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra in all her ethnic outfits designed by Manish Malhotra

Wedding bells are ringing in B-town, as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha are all set to get married this week. The couple have already reached Udaipur, where wedding ceremonies will take place. Now while her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a sindoori red lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Parineeti will be a Manish Malhotra bride. Bollywood's favourite designer will not only design her wedding day outfit but also her looks for pre-wedding festivities. After all, Manish Malhotra was also the man behind the actress' engagement outfit. As we are hours away from getting a glimpse of her pristine wedding looks, let's dive deep into the times when Parineeti gave us fashion moments to remember in Manish Malhotra outfits.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Gets Engaged To Raghav Chadha In A Stellar Ivory Outfit

How can we not begin our list with Parineeti Chopra's breathtaking engagement outfit? For the occasion, she opted for a monotone ivory-hued suit. The delicate-looking outfit highlighted an overall embroidery that was adorned with matching pearls. With double-layered pearls around her neckline, Parineeti ditched the necklace and simply wore kundan danglers matching mang tika and a ring.

Parineeti Chopra wore this double-toned sequined saree in shades of blue and electric blue. The actress paired it with a matching strappy blouse. Shimmery smokey eyes with wispy lashes and nude pink lips complemented her glitzy saree. She left her straight middle parted hair open. She kept her look strictly minimal by carrying a subtle pair of hoops.

Blue seems to be Parineeti Chopra's favourite lately. The actress wore this navy blue six yards and an overall embroidered strappy blouse with a round neckline. She played around the contrast with her accessories and made sure to keep it minimal by just carrying a pair of earrings. What better hairstyle to pair with an ethnic pick than leaving your tresses loosened? Smokey eye look with add-on lashes, nude matte lips and on point eyebrow arch looked gorgeous on her.

Also Read: 7 Times Parineeti Chopra's Ethnic Choices Were Perfect For A Bride-To-Be

Safe to say fans and more are waiting for the first few glimpses of the bride as Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Aam Aadmi MLA Raghav Chaddha on September 24.

Also Read: A Short Timeline Of Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Supposed Love Story