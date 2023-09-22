Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding Prep In Pics: Scenes From Udaipur Airport

Scenes from the Udaipur airport.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married this week and the couple will be checking into their wedding venue today. Ahead of their wedding festivities, the Udaipur airport is decorated and how. A red carpet has been laid out, floral installments and a giant photograph of the couple has been placed at the airport. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities began with an Ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night earlier this week. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.

See pictures from the Udaipur airport here:

After the Ardas ceremony on Wednesday, a musical Sufi Night was hosted in Delhi. Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka was MIA at the ceremony. However, her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth attended the ceremony that was organised in Delhi. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also on the guest list.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's big day. The festivities for the day will begin with Raghav Chadha's Sehrabandi ceremony in the afternoon at the luxe Taj Lake Palace. The baarat will leave the Taj Lake Palace at around 2:00 PM. According to sources, Raghav Chadha will take his baraat from Hotel Lake Palace to Hotel Leela Palace via boat. The main ceremony, comprising the jaimala, pheras and the vidai are slated to wrap up around 6:30 PM.

The final leg of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities will be a grand reception gala, which will take place at the courtyard of The Leela Palace.