Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding Venue All Lit Up. See Night View

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding venue.

The big, fat wedding of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha is just a few days away. The couple will get married on September 24 but the festivities have begun and how. The couple will get married in Udaipur, Rajasthan and is expected to check into the venue today. The Udaipur airport is all decorated for the couple and their families for a grand welcome. Besides that, the wedding venue is all lit up. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding ceremonies will take place at The Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace. Here are some picture of the stunning night view of the venue - all lit up.

Here are the photos of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding venue:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities began with an Ardas ceremony in Delhi. That was followed by a musical Sufi night. On the guest list were Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra. She was accompanied by her son Siddharth Chopra. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also on the guest list as well.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She will next be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few.