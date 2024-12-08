Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha, Straight Up On Their Udaipur Wedding Cost Rumours: "It Was A 5-Star Hotel, None Of The Rooms Cost Rs 10 Lakh"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who married in Udaipur last September, have finally addressed rumours surrounding their lavish nuptials. Speculation about the extravagant costs of their wedding, particularly reports that the rooms at their wedding venue cost a staggering Rs 10 lakh, made rounds on the Internet. However, in a recent interview with Rajat Sharma, the couple set the record straight.

Raghav clarified, "It was a five-star and not a seven-star hotel in Udaipur where 40 to 50 rooms were booked for guests and where the wedding took place. None of the rooms cost Rs 10 lakhs as is being alleged." This comment comes in the wake of widespread media reports suggesting that the couple had spared no expense for their wedding, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also opened up about the journey leading to their marriage, from their first meeting in London to the secretive meetings in Punjab before they eventually decided to marry.

The couple also shared heartwarming anecdotes about their relationship, with Parineeti admitting that she had Googled Raghav after their first meeting, curious to know more about him. "I Googled questions like, 'Is he married? What is his age?'" she revealed.

ICYDK, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav married on September 24 last year at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.