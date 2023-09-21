Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Chopra Attends Sufi Night

Madhu Chopra pictured at the event. (courtesy: news_buff)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get married on September 24. Their pre-wedding festivities began with an Ardas ceremony in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, which was followed by a Sufi night. Both the ceremonies were attended by only family members and close friends. Pictures from the Sufi night are doing the round on the Internet and the guest list included Parineeti's aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra. She was accompanied by her son Siddharth Chopra. Parineeti Chopra's father Pawan Chopra was also clicked outside the venue. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also on the guest list.

Madhu Chopra pictured at the event:

Madhu Chopra was accompanied by son Siddharth.

Parineeti Chopra's father Pawan Chopra was all smiles.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also clicked at the venue.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities began with an Ardas ceremony in Delhi, photos from which went viral on social media. Both Parineeti and Raghav Chadha wore matching pink outfits for the festivities.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She will next be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few.