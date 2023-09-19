Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Baraat On Boat And Other Udaipur Details

Raghav and Parineeti at their engagement. (Courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married on September 24 in Udaipur. Though the couple have remained tight-lipped about the date and venue till date, it's no longer a secret that their wedding preparations are going on in full swing. According to sources, Raghav Chadha will take his baraat from Hotel Lake Palace to Hotel Leela Palace via boat. Raghav and Parineeti will reportedly take their pheras (Hindu wedding ritual where the couple walk around fire) around 3 PM on Sunday. Parineeti Chopra's Sangeet will be based on 90's music. The guests will be staying at Hotel Leela Palace.

As per sources, accommodations for around 200 guests have been made. Apart from Punjabi cuisines, the guests will be served Rajasthani delicacies as well. The guests will reportedly be welcomed following Rajasthani culture and rituals. Special white flowers from Kolkata and Delhi have been arranged to decorate the mandap (wedding venue). Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.

Take a look at their wedding venue here:

Earlier this month, a wedding reception invite went viral which claimed the couple would host a reception in Chandigarh on September 30. The invite had been sent from Raghav's family. The white card had golden motifs on its border and it looked simple yet classy. Take a look at the card here, shared by a popular Bollywood photographer DOP lensman Pradeep:

Earlier Hindustan Times reported the wedding and other functions will reportedly be held at The Leela Palace Udaipur. "Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It's going to be a grand Punjabi wedding," HT quoted the source as saying.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, sharing pictures from their engagement ceremony earlier this year, wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes." See the pictures from their engagement ceremony here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together.