<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Gaurav Khanna To Ashnoor Kaur, Here's The Full List Of Confirmed Contestants

Bigg Boss Season 19 is all set to premiere on August 24, 2025. The new season is expected to deliver a wild ride filled with drama, fun and non-stop entertainment.

The intriguing twist this year is the "Gharwalon ki Sarkaar" theme, which indicates a seismic shift in power from outside to inside the house. While 15 celebrities are participating in the show this season, here are the names of the confirmed contestants, as reported by India Today.

Known for his acting stint in the popular television show Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna is confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss 19. The actor recently participated in the reality cooking show, Celebrity MasterChef India, and won. He is reportedly the highest-paid celebrity on Bigg Boss this season.

Child artist turned television actress Ashnoor Kaur is also set to be a part of the reality show. She is known for her roles in Patiala Babes and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Content creators Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar have also been signed for the season. The real-life couple reportedly parted ways earlier this year. TV actors Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Hunar Hale and Shafaq Naaz are also joining the show, along with Siwet Tomar and Khank Waghnani.

Baseer has previously appeared on reality series like Roadies, Splitsvilla and Ace of Space. Siwet was also part of Roadies and Splitsvilla. The new season of Bigg Boss promises drama and surprises with its diverse cast.

Other confirmed contestants include gaming creator Payal Dhare and writer-actor Zeeshan Quadri. Fans will get to vote between YouTuber Mridul Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, to decide who will join the show.

Other potential contestants that could be part of Bigg Boss 19 are singer Sreerama Chandra, Bigg Boss Marathi's Arbaaz Patel, Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah, content creator Kirak Khala (Priya Reddy), rapper duo Seedhe Maut, social activist Atul Kishan, and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.